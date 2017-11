Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Police are searching for a man after a hold-up at an ice cream shop in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened at Peter's Ice Cream on Blackman Street shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the crook told the clerk to empty the drawer and lifted his shirt to show her he had a weapon.

Officers said he got away with about $300 from the store in Wilkes-Barre.