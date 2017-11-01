× Help over the Holidays: Sign-Ups Underway for Area Turkey Trot in Scranton

An area race could have you putting your best feathers forward this weekend in Scranton!

It all surrounds Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 8th annual Turkey Trot on Sunday.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the 5K/10K event on Wednesday.

The annual Turkey Trot is organized by second-year medical students as part of their community service.

The event benefits Friends of the Poor which helps “ease the burden of living in poverty and enhance the quality of life for all” in northeastern Pennsylvania.

To learn more about the Turkey Trot and pre-register ahead of time, head here!