HARRISBURG -- A former state treasurer was sentenced to three years on probation and a $50,000 fine for lying to federal agents.

Barbara Hafer, 73, pleaded guilty in June to the charges connected to an investigation into pay-to-play activity.

Hafer lied to the feds about taking money from a long-time campaign donor to help her consulting business after she left office.

Hafer was the Pennsylvania Treasurer from 1997 to 2005.