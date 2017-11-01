× Doctors Listed, Website Launched for Medical Marijuana

HARRISBURG — Patients and caregivers who need medical marijuana can now sign up with the state to get treatment.

The state launched a website registry on Wednesday and announced a list of doctors approved as practitioners.

Today we marked a major milestone in getting medical marijuana to patients by launching Patient/Caregiver Registry → https://t.co/Ea23p8xTo5 pic.twitter.com/u9aCoreNRj — Pennsylvania DOH (@PAHealthDept) November 1, 2017

In our area, there are 12 doctors who are officially registered in the state Medical Marijuana Program in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Monroe, Columbia, Lycoming and Northumberland Counties.

#DYK? You can access the Medical Marijuana Patient/ Caregiver Registry from your phone's home screen! Follow these steps ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sZt8JakPwS — Pennsylvania DOH (@PAHealthDept) November 1, 2017

The Medical Marijuana Program in Pennsylvania became effective last year and is expected to be fully implemented by 2018.

The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a doctor’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Law.