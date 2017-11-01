Doctors Listed, Website Launched for Medical Marijuana

Posted 3:26 pm, November 1, 2017, by , Updated at 03:27PM, November 1, 2017

HARRISBURG — Patients and caregivers who need medical marijuana can now sign up with the state to get treatment.

The state launched a website registry on Wednesday and announced a list of doctors approved as practitioners.

In our area, there are 12 doctors who are officially registered in the state Medical Marijuana Program in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Monroe, Columbia, Lycoming and Northumberland Counties.

The Medical Marijuana Program in Pennsylvania became effective last year and is expected to be fully implemented by 2018.

The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a doctor’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Law.

 

1 Comment

  • Lloyd Schmucatelli

    The same state that used to promote the DARE program?

    Just asking cuz I don’t know who to listen to anymore. It’s all so confusing. Good today, bad tomorrow. Bad today, good tomorrow.

    Reply Report comment