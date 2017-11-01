Deadly Crash on Giants Despair in Luzerne County

LAUREL RUN — A man is dead after a tractor trailer rollover in Luzerne County.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on East Northampton Street, also known as Giants Despair, in Laurel Run.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver killed in the crash near Wilkes-Barre.

Giants Despair is closed between Dickerson Street and Pine Run Road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

