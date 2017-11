× Apply for LIHEAP for Help with Heating Bills

SCRANTON — It’s that time of year again where folks can sign up for LIHEAP to get help with their heating bills.

Families who qualify for the low-income home energy assistance program can receive up to $2,000 in heating assistance

Programs are also available for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Families in emergency situations can get help too, for example, if your heating system is broken.

LIHEAP OPENS TODAY! Keep your family warm this winter & apply for assistance with your heating bills → https://t.co/VxNRELTdrN pic.twitter.com/YCWvppbpeI — Pennsylvania DHS (@PAHumanServices) November 1, 2017