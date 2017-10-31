Wendy Williams Passes Out During Live Halloween Show, Says Costume to Blame

ST. LOUIS, MO — A scary moment during a Halloween broadcast. Talk show host Wendy Williams fainted on-air.

At around 48 minutes into the broadcast Williams stumbled over some words in a sentence. Her eyes opened wide and she fell over onto the ground. The video faded to black and the show went to commercial.

Williams was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty. She told the audience that she overheated in the costume after they returned from commercial.

After returning from the break, Williams said:

“That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

Moments later, Williams joked about the incident and asked the audience:

“Was I passed out for that long?”

As of 11:20 a.m. ET, Williams has not commented on social media about the incident.

TMZ reports that the fire department responded to the scene. It was clear that Williams was well enough to finish the program.