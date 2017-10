× Teen Killed After Being Hit by Car in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — A teenager died after being hit by a car in Monroe County.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was hit after getting off a Pocono Pony bus on Route 196 at Woodside Drive near Tobyhanna around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver did stop.

Officers tell us charges could be filed pending the outcome of their investigation.