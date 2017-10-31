× State Police Barracks Dedicated in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — After about two years of waiting, Pennsylvania State Police near Schuylkill Haven finally have a new place to call home.

“This has come a long way and certainly they’ll be able to do a better job,” retired trooper Bill Bandholz said.

Troop L hosted a dedication ceremony for its new Schuylkill Haven barracks. The new space is about three miles down the road from its former location. Troopers used that building for 31 years.

“We were outgrowing it and it was in need of some upgrades,” Troop L Station Commander Sergeant Fred Krute said.

Bill Bandholz is a retired state trooper who worked in the old building for about 10 of his 25 years as a trooper.

“It’s just so nostalgic,” Bandholz said. “It’s everything we always wanted. It’s here. It can be used. It looks very practical.”

The new building is about 9,000 square feet, which is about double the space. Troopers said the extra room will give them a better work environment.

“Being on the road is one thing, but once we get back here, there is a lot of things that have to take place at the station and by having this new facility, it has worked out well for us,” Sergeant Krute said.

Community members and the troopers are happy the barracks is staying in the area.

“We’ve been here for 31 years in Wayne Township,” Sergeant Krute said. “People know us, know the job we do and we appreciate their support.”

State troopers said the former location will eventually be converted into office space.