Schuylkill County Gertrude Hawk Location Reopens

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP — The Schuylkill County Gertrude Hawk location reopened in Schuylkill County recently.

If your sweet tooth craves chocolate, you`re in luck.

“I just came in and saw it and I go very excited,” Marlene Miller of Lehighton said.

The store is now in the Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville.

“I’m happy they’re here,” Lori Jalonski of Ashland said. “It’s going to bring more business here.”

The store used to be located in the Schuylkill Mall but closed in April when the mall announced it was closing. This brought dismay to chocolate lovers because the next closest store is in at the Laurel Mall in the Hazleton area.

“It was very upsetting,” store manager Karen Harley said. “A lot of our customers kind of figured out we were closing and we were just looking forward to a new location.”

After six months of being closed, the store just reopened about a week ago. Harley said she and her employees were surprised by how many people came into the store opening day.

“Very welcoming,” Harley said. “Overwhelming with the customers. We knew we were missed, but we didn’t realize we were missed as much as we were.”

They were happy to say hello to all the familiar faces.

“We have a lot of loyal customers that anxiously awaited our opening and we were looking forward to serving them and we’re looking forward to meeting a lot of new customers, too,” Harley said.