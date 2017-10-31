Opossum Photos Prompt Outrage in Bloomsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- Photos are quickly spreading on social media what many view as a group of young men abusing an opossum including feeding it beer.

One of those involved is a student at Bloomsburg University.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is now investigating after the opossum pictures post got so much attention.

On Tuesday, Bloomsburg University officials responded after learning one of its students is involved.

"The university takes this matter very seriously and the Dean of Students office has already begun an investigation." - Bloomsburg University

In a statement, Bloomsburg University said one of the students pictured with that opossum is a student and his actions could fall under the student code of conduct.

These photos started to spread quickly on social media Monday showing that opossum being kissed, fed beer, and held up by a group of young men.

We're not showing another photo of the opossum thrown in a trash can.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bloomsburg University officials say they have been getting quite a few calls from people upset seeing these images. The university and the Game Commission are investigating.

The university said in a statement, "The university takes this matter very seriously and the Dean of Students office has already begun an investigation."

The Game Commission said it is trying to get the full story.

Possible charges wouldn't involve abuse or cruelty citations. The Game Commission would consider if this is a case of possession of wildlife or disturbance/harassment of wildlife.

Bloomsburg University students tell Newswatch 16 this does not reflect the actions of everyone at the school and most students are upset.

"I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. Obviously, it's animal cruelty and I think it's absolutely disgusting," said Bloomsburg senior Anthony Maletestinic.

"You don't just go and treat an animal like that and dump beer down its throat and its eyes, and then just throw it in the garbage," sophomore Rachel Bell said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video