Possum Photos Prompt Outrage in Bloomsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- Photos are quickly spreading on social media what many view as a group of young men abusing a possum including feeding it some beer.

And one of those involved is a student at Bloomsburg University.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is now investigating after the possum pictures post got so much attention.

On Tuesday, Bloomsburg University officials are responding after learning one of its students is involved.

"The university takes this matter very seriously and the Dean of Students office has already begun an investigation. " - Bloomsburg University

In a statement, Bloomsburg University said today one of the students pictured with that possum is a student and his actions could fall under the student code of conduct.

These photos started to spread quickly on social media Monday showing that possum being kissed, fed beer, and held up by a group of young men.

We're not showing another photo of the possum thrown in a trash can.

Bloomsburg University officials say they have been getting quite a few calls from people upset seeing these images. The university and the Game Commission are investigating.

The university said in a statement, "The university takes this matter very seriously and the Dean of Students office has already begun an investigation. "

The game commission says it is trying to get the full story.

Possible charges wouldn't involve abuse or cruelty citations. The Game Commission would consider if this is a case of possession of wildlife or disturbance/harassment of wildlife.