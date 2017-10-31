Pocono Commuters React to Terrorist Attack in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO -- Thousands of people from northeastern Pennsylvania commute to New York City for work every day. For them, Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Manhattan hits especially close to home.

One woman who was too emotional to go on camera actually started crying when she heard about the attack.

A Martz bus pulled into Mount Pocono Tuesday evening after a long ride back from Manhattan. Commuter Tabitha Baker said she is relieved to be home in the Poconos after the terrorist attack in New York City.

“Well, it makes you think that once you get off the bus, is this going to be my last time riding?” Baker said.

New York City police said 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov drove a rented truck into a West Side bike path. At least eight people died. Eventually, the attacker was shot and wounded by an officer.

“I work on 42nd Street, so you never know if there's going to be a shooting or if there's going to be a car coming on the sidewalk. You never know what's going to happen, so it's kind of scary,” Baker said.

Commuters we talked with did not see the attack, but said you always have to be aware of what’s going on around you.

“It's always in the back of your mind. But at the end of the day, you can't really think about it so much. I have to go to work. I have to support my family,” Anthony Ayala of Tobyhanna said.

Others said it is just hard to wrap their minds around what happened.

“It doesn't make sense, like a guy renting a U-Haul truck or whatever and riding in the bicycle lane, hop out with two fake guns just to get shot,” commuter Anthony Degree from Mount Pocono said.

Despite it all, people we spoke to said they will be back at the bus stop tomorrow morning, riding the bus to get to work in New York City.