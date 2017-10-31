Holy Redeemer Sweeps Lake-Lehman in District Volleyball Semifinals

Posted 10:58 pm, October 31, 2017, by

The Holy Redeemer girls volleyball team beat Lake-Lehman 3-0 to advance to the District II AA championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

