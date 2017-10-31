Gamblers React to Expanding Pennsylvania Gambling Laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE TOWNSHIP -- On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf signed off on legislation that will expand gambling laws in Pennsylvania, giving bettors an early holiday present.

Gambling will now be legal in places like airports and truck stops. The new bill will also legalize online gambling, making Pennsylvania the fourth state to allow betting online.

"It doesn't bother me," Edward Yarmel of the Scranton area said. "If I was at a truck stop, I probably would gamble. I'm not going to go out of my way to do it. The only thing I also think they should have is legalized betting on football games. It's everywhere anyway. Why not let the state make a little revenue on it?"

While some gamblers are in favor of the expansion, others, who even come to casinos like Mount Airy, still don't think the expansion of gambling laws in the state is a good idea.

"I don't think it's a good idea, but I have a lot of friends who do think it's a good idea because it will help get rid of the deficit," Star Vaneckout of Blakeslee said. "I'd rather just come to the casino itself. It's safer. I think it's safer. Going to truck stops, a lot of stuff could happen there."

Lawmakers expect the new gambling laws to generate at least $200 million every year, to will help cut down on the state's $2 billion deficit.

Existing casinos will also be able to bid for licenses in order to open up satellite casinos.