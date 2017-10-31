× Fisher-Price Infant Motion Seat, PlanToys Baby Gym Recalled

WASHINGTON — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last week the recall of two baby products: Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats and PlanToys Baby Gyms. No injuries have been reported with either product.

Consumers should immediately stop using both recalled products, according to the commission, and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund for Soothing Motion Seats. Those who purchased the baby gym should contact PlanToys for a free replacement.

Motion seat

The recalled motion seats, which sway and bounce while playing music and sounds, include Fisher-Price model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22 as well as Smart Connect model number CMR39. The model number is on the underside of the motor housing.

Fisher-Price, a brand of Mattel Inc., has received 36 reports of the motion seat overheating, including one of a fire contained within the motor housing, according to the product safety commission. The overheating poses a fire hazard.

The company sold about 63,000 of the seats in the United States and 2,000 in Canada. The product was marketed from November 2015 through October 2017 at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide as well as through Amazon and other websites.

“Children’s and families’ safety is always our top priority at Mattel,” Michelle Chidoni, a spokeswoman for Mattel, wrote in an email. “The actions we are taking today are in support of maintaining that highest level of trust.”

Baby gym

The wooden baby gym has four legs with four colored balls in the middle that are connected by two ropes on the sides; these ropes are considered a hazard to infants. The manufacturing date code TH 080116 through TH 082916 is printed on the top corner joint connecting ball.

About 500 of the gyms were sold in the US by specialty toy and baby product stores, as well as at Diapers.com, Target.com and other websites from September 2016 through May 2017.

Judith Culberson, national sales and marketing manager at PlanToys, said the testing lab in Thailand originally passed the product, which is also considered safe to sell under European Union regulations. After retesting the product, the company began its own recall in May.

“People were very understanding,” she said. “Everybody wanted it replaced.” The new gym replacement is made with a wooden bar instead of the rope.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.