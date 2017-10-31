× Even During Halloween, Christmas Takes Center Stage At Stores

BARTONSVILLE — Stopping in at Lowe’s in Bartonsville, you may want to check your calendar.

Though it is officially Halloween, the store has their own winter wonderland, one that has been set up for weeks.

“We get a mixed reaction because people like it and people shop it but they get a little tired of seeing Christmas decorations before Halloween,” said Tim Agar of Lowe’s.

Agar tells Newswatch 16 he loves Halloween, even deciding to go as twisty from the television show American Horror Story.

Already people have been coming in to buy lights Christmas trees and all other fun decorations.

“The best time is now. If you see it, grab it because it’s going to disappear, that’s what everyone says,” said Agar.

Not all customers walking in and out the store were enthused with the Christmas display, telling Newswatch 16 Santa and his reindeer might have come a little ahead of schedule.

“We aren’t even done with Halloween yet and they are putting that stuff up already. It kind of turns me off,” said Steve Fil of Syndersville.

“It is supposed to be about the birth of Christ and it’s been too commercialized just like everything else,” said John Capo of East Stroudsburg.