SCRANTON -- A doctor in Lackawanna County is charged with prescribing large amounts of oxycodone to patients.

Dr. Louis Adamo, 60, of Moscow faces three counts of improperly prescribing the drug to two patients between 2015 and 2016.

Adamo has an office on Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

At one point, police say one of his patients was acquiring 240 oxycodone pills every eight to 10 days.