DUSHORE — A deadly crash is under investigation in Sullivan County.

It happened on Route 220 in Dushore around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

PennDOT reported that several vehicles were involved and that Route 220 was closed between Karge Road and Old Bernice Road. Route 220 has since reopened.

Troopers have not released any other information.