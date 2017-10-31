Couple Wants Safety Measures Along Dangerous Highway After Pedestrians Killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP -- Traffic zips along Route 220 in Woodward Township just west of Williamsport.

Dave and Julie Williams know all too well how dangerous this stretch of highway can be; they live just off of it.

“The daily interactions out here in the intersection where you see people going the wrong way, trying to get out,” said Dave. “Last week alone there were three vehicle accidents that I witnessed myself that never make the news.”

Now, they are calling for safety measures to be taken after two people were recently hit and killed while walking on this highway.

State police say Patricia Warner of Williamsport died while trying to cross Route 220 Monday night.

And last Wednesday, investigators say Robert Brunner of Lock Haven died after being hit by both an SUV and a minivan while he was standing or walking along that highway.

“I was just heartbroken to hear there was another loss of life,” said Julie.

The Willamses say with new businesses popping up on Route 220, traffic will only increase and more cars will be turning onto and off of the highway.

“There's a new Dunkin Donuts, we're standing in a new Sheetz, a new Muncy Bank right over here, a new Red Wing store, Erie Materials, multiple trucks in and out every day,” said Dave.

“People are not going 55 miles per hour, they're going more like 65 and there's just so much coming and going on this section of highway from here to the Woodwood Township Fire Hall,” said Julie.

In September of last year, there were two deadly crashes in 24 hours of each other on this same stretch of Route 220.

The Williamses want traffic lights installed at the intersections on Route 220, calling it a life or death issue in their community.

“Yes, it's very concerning,” said Dave. “It's our loved ones. We travel this every day to come to work, to go to work, our children, our grandchildren.”

PennDOT says at this point there are no plans to install traffic lights along Route 220.