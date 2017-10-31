× Children’s Hospital Halloween

MAHONING TOWNSHIP–There were pirates, super heroes, even Lego Man came for the fun. It’s Halloween and Janet Weis Children’s Hospital near Danville got into the spirit.

The children’s hospital at Geisinger Medical Center had its annual trick or treat. But employees tell Newswatch 16 the children’s wing is not as busy as in years past.

“We’re excited that kids get to be home with their families. But for those who are in the hospital, we want to make sure they get the same experience they would get if they were home trick or treating,” Ashley Broschart said.

That means providing costumes to those who need them and bags so they can store their goodies. It’s a longtime tradition for the Bucknell University men’s basketball team to hand out treats.

“Being a part of the community and being able to come in and see the kids smile is huge for me,” Nate Sestina said.

Instead of the kids parading this year it’s a little different. The kids are staying in their rooms while the treats come to them.

“What’s that? I got a little pumpkin grabber. A pumpkin grabber? Yeah I can grab my mom’s head,” Kaylee Harmer said.

Six-year-old Kaylee Harmer of Forest City has been here since Saturday. She came in with a fractured skull, but she’s feeling better. Good enough to be a zombie prom queen!

“I wanted something scary,” Harmer said.

“She’s been pretty upset over everything that happened and being stuck here. She was pretty excited to have this happen today,” Jennifer Boyd said.

While it’s not their normal Halloween, kids and parents are happy for the fun.