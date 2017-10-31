× After the Fright: Ideas to Repurpose Your Halloween Costume After the Holiday

Tuesday is Halloween but after the holiday is a done deal, how can you make the most of those ghostly get-ups tomorrow?

Instead of tossing them into the trash, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey offered some creative ideas on how to repurpose those costly costumes.

One idea is to donate those items to a charity including Goodwill. The nonprofit stores the costumes after the holiday and reintroduces them next Halloween.

Some of those gently used costumes can sell for $10.00 or less.

The money raised from costume sales and other Goodwill items help support the organization’s mission programs which include vocational services for people with disabilities and adult day programming.

Items needed in addition to gently used or new Halloween costumes include:

furniture in good condition

household items

clothing/shoes

books

computers/printers

components

Among the items you should NOT donate to Goodwill include:

TVs

cribs/playpens/high chairs/car seats

major appliances

weapons

halogen lamps/lava lamps

bunk beds,

bean bag chairs

pianos/organs

hospital beds

or anything with gas, propane etc.

Speaking of Goodwill of NEPA, the organization renovated and opened the “Theater at North” in Scranton (formerly North Scranton Jr. High School). The facility provides senior housing as well as a state of the art theater that hosts numerous concerts, plays, and performances as well as a venue to rent. Click here to learn more!

If you have a brand new costume, whether it’s for a child or an adult, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital accepts those items as a donation. They’re used to brighten the day of a sick child throughout the year.

Contact: Christine Coakley, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Child Life Department at 570-271-5661

Something the children’s hospital can use more of includes new infant costumes, even the simple beany and bib styles.