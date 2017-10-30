School Closings And Delays

Storm Damage in Schuylkill County

Posted 12:07 pm, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 12:10PM, October 30, 2017

Porter Township Office of Emergency Management

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Some communities are cleaning up storm damage after wild rainy weather overnight.

Porter Township Emergency Management posted pictures on their Facebook page of a tree that fell on a home and a vehicle in Reinerton, near Tower City.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Officials estimate wind speeds reached about 85 miles per hour in that area of Schuylkill County

