Storm Damage in Schuylkill County
PORTER TOWNSHIP — Some communities are cleaning up storm damage after wild rainy weather overnight.
Porter Township Emergency Management posted pictures on their Facebook page of a tree that fell on a home and a vehicle in Reinerton, near Tower City.
No one inside the home was hurt.
Officials estimate wind speeds reached about 85 miles per hour in that area of Schuylkill County
Huggy
Frackville’s Director of Parks is still cleaning up dog dirt. He really has his hands full
RJELQ
Unfortunately much of the area looks like a hurricane or earthquake 20 years ago , but there was never a cleanup done.