Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Advances to District Title Game

Posted 11:11 pm, October 30, 2017, by

The Scranton Prep boys soccer team beat Wyoming Seminary 3-0 in the District II AA semifinals. Through three games, the Cavaliers have yet to allow a goal in the tournament. Prep will face Meyers in the championship game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

