The Scranton Prep boys soccer team beat Wyoming Seminary 3-0 in the District II AA semifinals. Through three games, the Cavaliers have yet to allow a goal in the tournament. Prep will face Meyers in the championship game.
Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Advances to District Title Game
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Berwick in Boys Soccer Districts
-
Wyoming Valley West Boys Soccer Tops Honesdale, Advance in Districts
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Lake-Lehman boys soccer
-
Abington Heights Advance in Boys Soccer Districts
-
Montrose Girls Soccer Advances to District Title Game
-
-
Dallas Boys Soccer Tops Abington Heights to Reach District Final
-
Lackawanna League soccer preview
-
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights girls soccer
-
District Two Cross Country Championships: Boys Champions
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Wyoming Area 24-0
-
-
Scranton Prep Rallies, Survives Valley View, 35-34
-
Wallenpaupack girls soccer review
-
Valley View vs Abington Heights boys soccer