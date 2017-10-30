× PSP Warning Parents of Marijuana Candy

DICKSON CITY — It’s not uncommon for parents to worry about their children’s safety on Halloween night. This year, Pennsylvania State Police are warning parents about something new, and it involves marijuana-infused candy.

The Halloween displays were being taken down and the shelves were nearly empty at the Spirit Halloween in Dickson City, but people were still shopping for last minute costumes Monday morning. Parents there say they are preparing for a busy night of Trick-or-Treating.

“I’ve heard a lot of horror stories so it is scary,” Katelyn Jones of Tunkhannock said.

Pennsylvania State Police are warning parents about multiple reports recently in New Jersey and nearby states of edible forms of marijuana, appearing like snacks and candy.

“I read that on Facebook, but I think it’s silly. Who would openly give out their edibles? That’s expensive,” Amber Boone of Scranton said.

Boone has three kids; she kept them from trick-or-treating last year for safety concerns and has not decided if they will go this year.

Jones has a 7-month-old baby girl, so this is not something she has to worry about this year but she is concerned as a mom that marijuana candy is an issue at all.

“Very sickening, very very sickening. It’s a bad world nowadays,” Jones said.

PSP are warning parents that marijuana candy can come in many forms including cookies, brownies, and lollipops. They say to look out for things like homemade packaging and plastic bags. They also say, this year, parents should not just be looking at the candy, but smelling it too.

“It’s nuts that you even have to worry about something like that at such a young age for them,” Holly Mancuso of Peckville said.

Police say a 10-year-old boy from New York was hospitalized earlier this year after he ingested marijuana-infused gummy candy and they recommend you take precaution this Halloween night.

“I take all their candy and then I check it then we just place it in a big pot,” Boone said.

“We sit and we look at what they get so if we see anything odd we obviously won’t let them eat it,” Mancuso added.