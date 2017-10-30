× Professor’s Protest of Student Organization Continues

BLOOMSBURG — Over the weekend, a Bloomsburg University professor started a protest against a student organization on campus by posting anti-white supremacist signs in her office window.

“Seeing these signs is surprising, especially at a professor’s standpoint,” student Bailey Becker said.

The organization she’s protesting is called Turning Point USA. It is a national organization with chapters at many universities across the country that describes itself as a young “grassroots conservative activist network.”

A Bloomsburg University spokesperson said the faculty member believes the organization is a front for white supremacy. Students are shocked to learn of the protest and to see the signs.

“Honestly, I haven’t seen any racism here on campus,” Becker said.

Newswatch 16 stopped in at the faculty member’s office Monday. Employees told us she is not on campus.

Bloomsburg’s chapter of Turning Point USA issued this statement to Newswatch 16 about the protest. It said in part:

“We in no way discriminate against individuals based on race, religion, gender, or any other characteristic. These accusations are unfounded and offensive, and we deny them in their entirety.”

Newswatch 16 also wanted to know if the faculty member was allowed to protest a student organization. Campus spokesperson, Tom McGuire, said that she is.

“Its a freedom of speech issue,” McGuire said. “It’s first amendment rights. She has that as a citizen of the United States. It’s a public campus and, again, we welcome anyone to have their viewpoints as long as they’re not harming anyone.”

We got mixed reactions from students on campus about whether they believed the protest was appropriate.

The university says that the faculty member’s complaint and the student organization will be reviewed during a meeting next week.