Pair Charged with Bank Fraud and Mail Theft

WILKES-BARRE — Two people from Wilkes-Barre are charged with fraud and mail theft.

Investigators say Michael Mejia, 20, and Niskauri Dejesus-Toribio, 19, stole mail in Luzerne and Carbon counties earlier this year and deposited checks found in the stolen mail into their own bank accounts.

The two were indicted by a federal grand jury in August for conspiring to commit bank fraud and mail theft.

The alleged crimes took place between May and August of 2017. Prosecutors said the pair took mail from public mailboxes.