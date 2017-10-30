Pair Charged with Bank Fraud and Mail Theft

Posted 7:23 pm, October 30, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE — Two people from Wilkes-Barre are charged with fraud and mail theft.

Investigators say Michael Mejia, 20, and Niskauri Dejesus-Toribio, 19, stole mail in Luzerne and Carbon counties earlier this year and deposited checks found in the stolen mail into their own bank accounts.

The two were indicted by a federal grand jury in August for conspiring to commit bank fraud and mail theft.

The alleged crimes took place between May and August of 2017. Prosecutors said the pair took mail from public mailboxes.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s