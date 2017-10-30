× Man Admits Raping Woman with Special Needs

DUNMORE — A man admits he raped and impregnated a woman with special needs.

Joseph Caswell from Dunmore pleaded guilty Monday to the rape which happened in Scranton in early 2015.

The woman had the child, and investigators said a DNA test led them to Caswell.

Police said the victim has autism and has the mental capacity of a 5 year old.