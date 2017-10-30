Korean War Soldier’s Remains Brought Home to Central Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- More than six decades after his death, the remains of a Korean War soldier are back home in Snyder County.

A casket carrying the remains of Private First Class Walter Hackenburg arrived at Harrisburg International Airport on Monday.

Hackenburg was declared dead in 1951 while he was a prisoner of war in Korea.

His body was never identified until this year, thanks to DNA technology.

The military offered to bury him at any national cemetery in the United States. His family from the Middleburg area decided to bury him in his hometown, where he already has a head stone.

Hackenburg's funeral is scheduled for Thursday.