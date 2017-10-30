× It’s National Candy Corn Day!

Just in time for Halloween. Monday, October 30, 2017, is National Candy Corn Day!

George Renninger of the Wunderle Candy Company created candy corn in the late 1800s to celebrate the beauty of corn and the autumn colors.

Candy corn is still a popular Halloween treat with manufacturers producing more than 35 million pounds or 9 billion kernels in a year.

The candy made using corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant and palm wax. Each kernel contains just over 7 calories.

So, what the right way to eat it?

42.7% of Americans say they eat the white tip first, according to the National Confections Association.

46.8% of Americans say they eat the whole thing at once.

Others would prefer to avoid it altogether.

Love them or hate them, they are popular this time of year.