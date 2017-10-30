× High Waters, Weather Causing Road Closures, School Delays

High water and weather issues have closed several roads in northeastern Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to avoid flooded roadways.

Bradford County

Route 14 near the fairgrounds in Canton Borough

Lycoming County

Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) from Level Corners Road in Piatt Township to Level Corners Road in Woodward Township

Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) from Little Pine Camp Road in Cummings Township to English Run Road in Pine Township

Snyder County

Route 3006 (Middle Road/Heister Valley Road) from Route 104 in Perry Township to the Juniata County line in West Perry Township

Union County