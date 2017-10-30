High Waters, Weather Causing Road Closures, School Delays
High water and weather issues have closed several roads in northeastern Pennsylvania.
PennDOT is reminding drivers to avoid flooded roadways.
Bradford County
- Route 14 near the fairgrounds in Canton Borough
Lycoming County
- Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) from Level Corners Road in Piatt Township to Level Corners Road in Woodward Township
- Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) from Little Pine Camp Road in Cummings Township to English Run Road in Pine Township
Snyder County
- Route 3006 (Middle Road/Heister Valley Road) from Route 104 in Perry Township to the Juniata County line in West Perry Township
Union County
- Route 3003 (Millmont Road) from Davis Road to Creek Road in Lewis Township
- Route 3004 (Creek Road) from Paddy Mountain Road in Hartley Township to Millmont Road in Lewis Township.