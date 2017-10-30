School Closings And Delays

High Waters, Weather Causing Road Closures, School Delays

Posted 5:59 am, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:58AM, October 30, 2017

High water and weather issues have closed several roads in northeastern Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to avoid flooded roadways.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

For the full forecast, head here.

To check the complete of school closings and delays, click here.

Bradford County

  • Route 14 near the fairgrounds in Canton Borough

Lycoming County

  • Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) from Level Corners Road in Piatt Township to Level Corners Road in Woodward Township
  • Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) from Little Pine Camp Road in Cummings Township to English Run Road in Pine Township

Snyder County

  • Route 3006 (Middle Road/Heister Valley Road) from Route 104 in Perry Township to the Juniata County line in West Perry Township

Union County

  • Route 3003 (Millmont Road) from Davis Road to Creek Road in Lewis Township
  • Route 3004 (Creek Road) from Paddy Mountain Road in Hartley Township to Millmont Road in Lewis Township.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s