Five Years Later, Suspected Bank Robber Charged

Posted 12:27 pm, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:15PM, October 30, 2017

SCRANTON -- A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a bank in Lackawanna County five years ago.

The U.S. Attorney's office charged Justin Lynch, 44, of Texas, last week with robbing Penn Security Bank and Trust on Main Street in Peckville in October of 2012.

Lynch had a gun and got away with more than $12,000.

If convicted, Lynch faces up to 25 years in prison.

Officials did not say why it took so long to file the charges in the hold up in Lackawanna County.

