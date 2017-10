× Fire Damages Double-Block Home in Shenandoah

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A fire damaged a home in Schuylkill County early Monday morning.

Flames sparked at a double block home on Ohio Avenue near Shenandoah just after 2 a.m.

The side where the fire started is vacant. The other is being renovated.

A firefighter burned his hand but is expected to be okay.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire here in Schuylkill County.