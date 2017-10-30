× Coroner Called to Crash in Lycoming County

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — The coroner has been called to a crash in Lycoming County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Route 220 near Williamsport.

State police have not released any information at this time.

According to PennDOT, Route 220 southbound in closed at Quenshukeny Road. A detour is in place using Quenshukeny Road to Route 973 to Route 287 and Route 220. Trucks will use Route 654 to Route 44 to Route 220.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.