SCRANTON -- A high school is using scares and screams to raise money in Scranton.

150 students from the drama and technology clubs transformed West Scranton High School into a house of horrors for the weekend.

People waited in the long line, even outside into the rain, just to get a scare.

This is the seventh year the students put on the haunted house.

All of the money raised will go towards the school's spring musical.