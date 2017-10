Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Police in Hazleton say they're getting drugs and guns off the streets.

Rickeem Singleton and William Johnson were arrested Saturday night on West 2nd Street after police said they tried to get away from officers.

Singleton faces drug charges. Johnson was charged with gun-related crimes.

