The Rescue Step Product Giveaway & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #4

Posted 7:00 pm, October 29, 2017, by

One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win a Rescue Step, an invention that is saving lives all across the country, and we'll give you the fourth clue in the Kioti Krazy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s