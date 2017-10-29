Running to Provide Service Dogs

SCRANTON -- The rain held off long enough Sunday for some costumed pets to parade through Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

It was the first year for the "Halloween Sprint for Service Dogs & Trick or Treat Family Fun Walk."

People turned out to raise money to help provide service dogs to those in need.

Many participated in the 5K, but there were activities such as basket raffles, vendors, and even costume contests for kids and dogs.

Event organizers hope to make this race a yearly event.

1 Comment