Pickup Slams into Dialysis Center in Luzerne County, Damages Gas Line

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Patients needed to be moved from a dialysis center in Luzerne County after a pickup truck crashed into the building and hit a natural gas line.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at Fresenius Kidney Care on Laird Street in Plains Township.

The dialysis center serves about 90 patients a day. Many of them will have to get treatment somewhere else while the building is being repaired.

"We started contacting some patients and they're going to other clinics in the area to be treated today so they don't have to come in tomorrow and take some of the load off them tomorrow in case we're behind on some of the repairs," said Rob Haas, director of operations at Fresenius Kidney Care.

The pickup damaged offices and the break room of the dialysis center.