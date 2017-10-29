× Man Thrown from Vehicle and Killed in Union County Crash

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash in Union County.

State police say the driver lost control of her vehicle on W H Troup Road near Lewisburg just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree near the intersection with Hook Lane.

Troopers said a passenger, Blake Baver, 30, of Sunbury, was thrown from the vehicle and died.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.