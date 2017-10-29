Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #3

Posted 7:01 pm, October 29, 2017, by

We'll show you what you can win by entering the Kioti Krazy Contest.  One lucky viewer will win a Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV from our friends at Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg. Plus, we'll give you the third clue in the Kioti Krazy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s