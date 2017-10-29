× In Your Neighborhood

American Legion Post 495 8th Annual Dinner

American Legion Post 495 sponsors their Annual Dinner on Veterans Day. The dinner is at the Shickshinny American Legion, on Route 238 in Shickshinny on Nov. 11 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The meal features roast pork, gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls & dessert. Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person, while discounted advanced tickets are on sale at he American Legion for $8 each.

Veterans & National Anthem Convoy

The Veterans & National Anthem Convoy takes place on Veterans Day. Come join the ride composed of all types of vehicles flying American flags forming at the Mt. Pocono Walmart on Route 940 on Nov. 11 starting at 8:00 a.m., with the convoy beginning at 11:00 a.m. For an after-party, bring your own food and drinks. There will be music, a bonfire, grills for cooking, and a place to camp out. The Convoy is to be a 40 to 70 mile round trip with a stop about halfway for fuel, snacks, pictures and making friends. There will be NO racism, drugs, or any other illegal activities allowed.