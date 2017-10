Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- Kids had the chance to get their hands on some spooky stuff at Misericordia University's "Halloween in the Halls" event.

The kids were able to trick or treat through the residence halls on campus.

They could also touch "zombie brains," "eyeballs," and "werewolf teeth." They even got to make their own slime.

The school's "Scary Baseball" game was called off because of the rain.