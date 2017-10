Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Parts of our area are under a flash flood watch Sunday, and now, some strong winds expected as well.

Crews in Wilkes-Barre put up the flood gates along Solomon Creek on Sunday.

The city put the gates in place as a precaution for the heavy rains forecasted throughout the day and into Monday.

Three out of the four gates were put up, leaving Barney Street open to traffic and to allow emergency vehicles to enter.