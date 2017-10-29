Bog Turtle Habitat Restoration & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #2

Posted 7:02 pm, October 29, 2017, by

We'll show you what's being done in the Poconos to ensure that bog turtle numbers continue to rise.  Plus, we'll give you the second clue in the Kioti Krazy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s