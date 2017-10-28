Trunk-or Treat and a Halloween Parade for Kids in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It was Trunk-or-Treat for dozens of costumed kids in Scranton.

Saturday’s parade marked the 20th year the Dutch Hallow Neighborhood Association Hosted the event.

To celebrate, organizers on South Washington Avenue ponied up all sorts of treats.

That includes trunks full of candy, plenty of pizza, and the change to win bikes, video games, and other prizes.

“It’s just a great day for our children to come out, and it just gives them a little change to come out, because you know how Halloween is today, you just don’t know. So, we want to make sure the children have a safe Halloween here,” stated Bob Sheridan, President of the Dutch Hallow Neighborhood Association.

The parade was a community effort.

The Scranton Police Department helped keep tabs on the kids and businesses pitched in with donations.