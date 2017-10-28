Tree Falls on a Woman at Ricketts Glenn State Park

Posted 6:30 pm, October 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:59PM, October 28, 2017

BENTON TOWNSHIP -- A woman was badly hurt when a tree fell on her at a State Park in Luzerne County.

The woman, 55, was flown from Ricketts Glenn State Park on Saturday afternoon.

Park rangers tell Newswatch 16 the high winds Saturday likely caused a dead tree to fall on her on the Highland Falls Trail.

She was knocked out and was flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

No word on the extent of the woman's injuries and no names have been released.

