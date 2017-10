Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Crews wrapped up work on the Harrison Avenue Bridge Saturday in Scranton.

The construction was done about 24 hours ahead of schedule.

The bridge reopened to traffic around 3:30 p.m.

It was expected to be closed until tomorrow while crews put the finishing touches on tying the bridge to new roads on each side.

The old Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton will be torn down next year.