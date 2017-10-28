LIVE High School Football Scores

Spooky Cookie Eyeballs

Posted 9:00 am, October 28, 2017, by

Check out these yummy cookies eyeball that kids will love for Trick or Treat Day.  Christina Hitchcock of It's A Keeper Shows us how to make them.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s