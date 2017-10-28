The No. 5 Scranton Prep football team beat North Pocono 34-7 to finish the regular season 10-0.
Scranton Prep Still Undefeated After Win Over North Pocono
-
Western Wayne football
-
Valley View football
-
No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0
-
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
North Pocono Football Preview
-
-
North Pocono football preps
-
Scranton Prep Rallies, Survives Valley View, 35-34
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Wyoming Area 24-0
-
Scranton Prep football
-
Super 16: Team #9 Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
-
Scranton Prep Wins Big, 50-0 Over Abington Heights
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
District Two Girls Tennis